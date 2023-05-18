Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 403,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 98,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

