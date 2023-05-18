Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 2.4%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.01). 19,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 10,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.80) to GBX 1,008 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 392.20. The company has a market cap of £107.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,487.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aquis Exchange

In related news, insider Glenn Collinson bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,651.89). Also, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,770.76). 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

