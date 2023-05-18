ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $86.27

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.27, but opened at $83.48. ArcBest shares last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 31,507 shares.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

