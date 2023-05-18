Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 7.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.43. 178,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 460,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.