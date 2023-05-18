Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 561,482 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

