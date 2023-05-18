Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,970 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $118,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.11. 1,361,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,083. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.