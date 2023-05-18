Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.65 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $48.65 million and $875,671.56 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,020,806 coins and its circulating supply is 173,021,586 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

