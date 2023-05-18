Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ARESF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

