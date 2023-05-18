Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 31,722 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Snowflake worth $82,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $179.85. 1,682,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

