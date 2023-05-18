Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.84. 1,020,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.