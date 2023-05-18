Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,924 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $102,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 885,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,260. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

