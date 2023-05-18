Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $117,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after buying an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

BL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 18,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

