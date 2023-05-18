Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $144.26 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.41% of Bentley Systems worth $144,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

