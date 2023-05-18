Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $155,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.13. 55,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,911. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.