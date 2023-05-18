Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.64% of iRhythm Technologies worth $130,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

