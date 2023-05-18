Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.32% of Wingstop worth $95,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.48. 22,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

