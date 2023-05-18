Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.22% of Exact Sciences worth $107,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EXAS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares in the company, valued at $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $134,456.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

