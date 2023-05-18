Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.24% of Veracyte worth $89,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 48,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.