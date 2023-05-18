Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.07

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 115720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

