ASD Price Tops $0.0711 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $46.95 million and $3.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07152077 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,130,813.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

