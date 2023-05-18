Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.45) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,177. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £470.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

