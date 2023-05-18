Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.45) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,177. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £470.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

