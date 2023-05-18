Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

