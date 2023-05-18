Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.