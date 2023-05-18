Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 33300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
