Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

