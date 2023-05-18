Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Up 2.5%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 1,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

