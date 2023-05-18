Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,276,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,502 shares of company stock worth $47,077,611. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

