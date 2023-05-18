Atlassian (TEAM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently:

5/18/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2023 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

5/5/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $155.00.

5/5/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00.

5/5/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00.

4/20/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $174.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Atlassian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $432,184.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,450,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,181. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,690,000 after buying an additional 369,851 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

