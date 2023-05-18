Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $12,106.83 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

