ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.95. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 58,474 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

