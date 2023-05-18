AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,977 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.30% of AtriCure worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure



AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

