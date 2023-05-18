AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.