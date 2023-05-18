Audius 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.17 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $260.12 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

