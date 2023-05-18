Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.49

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 191697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Ault Global Stock Performance

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

