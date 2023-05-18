AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

AZO stock traded down $36.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,642.71. 67,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,560.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,497.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 127.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

