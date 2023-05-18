AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $199.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.40.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE AVB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.99. 126,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,605. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47.
Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.