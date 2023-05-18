AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $199.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.40.

NYSE AVB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.99. 126,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,605. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

