Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $306.16. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

