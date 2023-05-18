Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 354,035 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,035 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $37,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 589,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 102,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 297,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 33,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

