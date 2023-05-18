Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 230 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. 25,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

