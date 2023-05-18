Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 37,287 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.51. 25,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

