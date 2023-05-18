Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

JPIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

