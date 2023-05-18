Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.60. The stock had a trading volume of 544,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

