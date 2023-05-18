Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,876. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

