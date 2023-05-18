Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 432.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 1,235,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

