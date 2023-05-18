Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 167,663 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,076. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

