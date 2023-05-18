Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 229,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,070. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

