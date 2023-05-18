Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 39,414 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.81. 253,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,639. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.