Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 498,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,034. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

