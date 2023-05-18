Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s 5th Largest Position

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4,916.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,769 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 0.54% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 256,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,767. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.