Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 262,596 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $20.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $897.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

