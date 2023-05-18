AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,409 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Trading Up 3.3 %
AVDX opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
