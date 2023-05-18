AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,409 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.3 %

AVDX opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

